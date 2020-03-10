Although Nikki Sixx is in his 60s, he has a much better body than most of the 20s. He doing his job seriously and shows us how much he walked, and what he did in training almost every day through his social media accounts.

Recently, the 39-year old heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has updated his official social media account with mesmerizing photo and showed his fans his fit zebra body.

In the photo he shared, Nikki Sixx wasn’t wearing anything, and he showed his fans the pose he created with his new product.

“I bought a projector and downloaded some interesting 60’s looking patterns and even use some of my abstract paintings to project with too. We only took a few snaps as an experiment. Heres one of them,” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Also, on the comments of the photo, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 shared his thoughts about him and put five thumbs up emoji.

In the middle of December 2019, Motley Crue’s manager Kovac revealed that some members are preparing with a personal trainer and nutritionist for the 2020 reunion stadium shows.