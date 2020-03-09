In a new conversation with Rat Salat Review, Anette Olzon, best known as the former lead vocalist of Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish between 2007 to 2012, has remembered her Nightwish days.

“I don’t wanna talk about how it ended, because every time I say something, their whole fanbase jumps on me, so I have to be very careful with what I say.”

She added that she was sad about the split because the days they lived were fun.

“But I was sad because I felt we had kind of a nice thing going on for many years before it started to be a bit difficult between us. And we were also quite different how we wanted to work; I’m a Swede and they’re Finns.

“So I’m sad in many ways because it was fun – in the fun days. But I’m also very happy that I’m not there because of the touring schedule.”

Anette also said being with the band had both positive and negative sides. She stated that her life was very complicated and stressful and that she spent most of her days on tours with the band. She added that she is pleased with the situation she was in right now because she is happy for nobody told him what to do.

“It was very stressful for me to be away; I was almost never home. I was away six weeks, then I was home maybe one or two weeks, just unpacked my bags and then I went off for five weeks again.

“It’s not a lifestyle I felt I wanted to continue for more than that. And actually, now I feel that I have a good life with music and a normal job, and I can decide myself what I wanna do and no one tells me what I have to do. So, I’m a free spirit more now than I was at that time.”

Anette Olzon rocked the stage with Nightwish for 5 years.

