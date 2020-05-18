The world-famous heavy metal band Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, joined the band in 1983 after the firing of Dave Mustaine, has just added a new photo to his social media account and took fans back to the band’s rainy show.

Following their 2003’s Parkbühne Wuhlheide show, Metallica turned Germany with their Berlin show, which held at Olympiastadion on July 6, 2019. According to the band members and fans, the show they played was very wet but fun. Kirk Hammett remembered those moments and took fans back to there.

In the photo he shared, Kirk Hammett posed on stage while rocking the crowd with his performance and “wah pedal.”

Kirk Hammett added the following message to describe the photo: “I remember… Berlin in the rain…”

Some fans attracted huge interest in the photo shared by Kirk Hammett. They described Kirk Hammett saying that one of the greatest guitarists in music history. Some of them also wrote they look forward to seeing them live once again.

Metallica has recently released a new version of their song “Blackened” during quarantine and performed live after a long time.