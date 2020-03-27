The American guitarist Dave Mustaine, who formed the American heavy metal band Megadeth in 1983 after his firing from Metallica, has just posted a new post through his social media account and stated that his sister Michelle was passed away.

In the caption of the post he recently shared, Dave wrote: “My friends, I have sad news to share with you today. My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle.”

The fans wished condolences to Dave and stated that they were sorry for Michelle‘s passing. Slayer and Exodus legend Gary Holt has also commented on the photo and sent his condolences to him.

Here’s the photo: