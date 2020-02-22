In a new appearance with Sioux City Journal, Paul Stanley, the guitarist of the American rock band KISS, which rose to prominence in the mid-to-late 1970s with their elaborate live performances, has talked about the most wondering issue about the band and revealed his opinions about it.

He stated that the End Of The World tour is just the end of Gene Simmons and himself, the remaining two members, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, of the band could continue with the new members.

“There was a time when people said, ‘KISS has to be the original four members.’ Well, those people are 50 percent wrong. And all of this is conjecture.

“I’m not walking away from what Gene and I have built over 45 years,” Paul added. “I’m of the mindset that teams don’t fold because their star pitcher or star hitter is gone. There’s an amazing pool of talent out there. Can it continue? Absolutely.”

The 47-year band KISS‘ ongoing End of The Road Tour kicked off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on January 31, 2019, and conclude on July 17, 2021, in New York City.

Last November, manager Doc has said that they want to include everybody that played with KISS to celebrate the 45 years of KISS. He also added that they still looking at what they’re gonna do on the final show of KISS.