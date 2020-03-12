The 47-year American rock band KISS guitarist Paul Stanley has recently reposted a video on his verified social media account and got emotional after the video of his little fan Johnny Crisstopher, who fights with cancer at his young age.

In the video he reposted, an American magician Criss Angel, his Australian actress wife Shaunyl Benson, and their little sweet boy Johnny Crisstopher were traveling to KISS show, which was the first time of the Johnny Crisstopher. They filmed their travel and immortalized Johnny‘s first time.

“WATCH what we will Remember Forever! So many incredible moments – so it was difficult for me to edit this on my phone. Thank you Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer,” Criss wrote in the caption of the original post.

On his repost, Paul Stanley added his thoughts about Johnny‘s first time and said he is happy for the part of that moment.

“So happy to have been a part of making a special memory for Johnny Crisstopher. In such a difficult situation they are blessed to be an amazing family and I’m blessed to know them,” Paul wrote in the description of the post he shared.

Paul Stanley rocking the stage with KISS as the rhythm guitarist since 1973.