The Prince of Darkness, best known as the heavy metal band Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, has just shared a new pose from the archive and reminded the importance of social distancing and self-isolating with it.

In the photo taken in 2004, Ozzy Osbourne was showing the camera lens while standing in front of the stairway. Also, while he was posing, Ozzy Osbourne was carrying a raccoon on his head.

When he sent the photo, he had found a suitable definition to describe the photograph. He used the following statement for it: “Running through the house like… #StillAtHome #SaferAtHome #SocialDistancing #Isolation #Insanity.”

While the fans attracting huge interest to the photo shared by Ozzy Osbourne, they expressed that he is one of the legendary musicians of the music history.

On early 2020, February 21, Ozzy Osbourne unleashed his twelfth and latest solo effort “Ordinary Man” through Epic Records. Also, before the coronavirus outbreak, Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he would release a new album following the “Ordinary Man.”