The world-famous rock band Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose broke his silence about the coronavirus pandemic and mocked the possible coronavirus rules with a tweet he shared through his social media.

Recently, experts and government were talking that the possibility of the expansion of the coronavirus rules and the possibility of the opening of the beaches in certain areas. Axl Rose touched the issue and criticized irresponsible people about it.

Axl Rose posted the following tweet on his social media recently: “If the Sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures can the hospitals ‘choose’ not to admit any possible Covid-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’…”

When we look at the response of the tweet, many fans agreed with Axl Rose and stated that people are selfish and irresponsible.

You can find the tweet and the answers below.

I was just thinking that too. Why waste resources on people who have no regard for their own safety? — 𝒦𝒶𝒾𝓉𝒾𝑒 ✨ (@axlscherrypie) May 2, 2020

people are selfish and potentially genocidal — Carlos Vinkler (@carlosvinkler) May 2, 2020