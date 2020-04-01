In a new appearance on Rock Candy Magazine, Bill Ward, the drummer of the English heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has recalled the contract times he was offered in 2011 for the band’s comeback with Ozzy Osbourne and said he couldn’t have signed the contract even if someone had held a gun to his head.

Bill Ward, who declined the offered contract by saying that it was bad and unfair, said the following about those days:

“I wish the others all the best, I really do. Do I still love them? Yes. I certainly don’t resent them. I just wish them well.

“I made it well known to everybody who was important that I wanted something that was fair, and it just didn’t happen. Even if someone had held a gun to my head, I couldn’t have signed that contract.”

Bill added that the Black Sabbath is where his heart lies.

“It was one of the most regrettable things I’ve ever gone through in my life and I was particularly sad for the fans over how things ended up. But that hasn’t stopped me from loving the guys. Sabbath is where my heart lies.”