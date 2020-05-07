The English heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who released its twelfth solo album Ordinary Man on February 21, has just shared a new photo including his daughter Kelly Osbourne and noticed fans that they will be appearing on FOX TV for the “Celebrity Watch Party.”

In the photo shared by him, Ozzy Osbourne and his 35-year-old British media personality daughter were posing side by side and they looked great. Ozzy Osbourne wore his iconic glasses and hat for the special show.

Ozzy Osbourne included the following statement in the caption of the post he shared: “TONIGHT on @FOXTV! #CelebrityWatchParty.”

As a response to Ozzy Osbourne on Twitter, many fans stated that they look forward to seeing this. Some of them also said that how adorable photo it was.

The “Celebrity Watch Party” will be premiering on May 7, 2020, at 8/7c via FOX TV.