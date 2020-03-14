The 72-year-old American singer Alice Cooper, which considered by music journalists and peers alike to be The Godfather of Shock Rock, has just shared a statement through his social media accounts and upset his fans due to coronavirus.

In the statement he shared, Alice Cooper announced that they forced to postpone their Spring 2020 North American tour, which scheduled between March 31 – April 22. The rescheduled dates of the tour will be announced as soon as possible. You can read the statement below.

“We are regretfully postponing our Spring 2020 headline North American tour from March 31 through April 22. The tour is being rescheduled for Fall 2020 and the new schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

“Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority. Information regarding previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be available soon at alicecooper.com; it is recommended that those who have tickets should retain them, as they may be valid for the re-scheduled shows.

“Let’s get through this together and resume rocking later in the year.”

Many fans expressed their concern in the comments of the post and wished to get rid of coronavirus trouble as soon as possible.