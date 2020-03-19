The 33-aged American rock musician Nita Strauss, best known as the touring guitarist of the Alice Cooper, has just updated her official social media account with a new photo and gave advice to her fans on how to overcome the boring caused by the coronavirus threat.

In the photo shared by Nita Strauss, Nita talked about what they could be do to her fans when they got stuck at home and started an event for her fans who were in their homes because of the coronavirus. The event was that fans sent the photos they took with their guitar into an account created by Nita.

You can read the details she shared below.

“‪What do you do when stuck in the house? Write, record… make an Instagram page for your guitar…. No? Just me? @ibanezjiva.

“‪I thought it would be fun to have a page that showcases not just my JIVA guitars but yours as well!! So if you have one, post up a picture and tag me and the @ibanezjiva account and I’ll repost it!”

Also, in the comments of the photo, a fan told Nita that she should not kiss her guitar. Nita replied with saying that their guitar was always clean.

Total coronavirus cases worldwide have exceeded about 208,000. The number of active cases is over 114,500, while the number of healed is around 85,000. The number of those who lost their lives is over 8,500.