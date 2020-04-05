The 72-year-old American singer Alice Cooper, also known as The Godfather of Shock Rock, has just talked with Forbes and revealed how he spends his time during this dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

In the new Q&A event made by Forbes, Alice Cooper has talked about what he doing in his quarantined days. While he talking about the issue, Alice Cooper, who has lived in Arizona, has said that the golf courses in open in Arizona and he playing golf every morning for about 1 hour.

“The great thing in Arizona is that the golf courses are open,” he said. “They say it’s an outdoor event, you’re not touching anything but your own equipment. And they want people out doing something – walking, outdoor activities and they said that is the one sport that is not a contact sport.”

He continued: “There are 200 golf courses here. So we go out every morning, first off there’s nobody out there. We have the whole place to ourselves and we’re done by 9:30, 10 o’clock and it’s great. We come home and then I don’t feel guilty sitting watching TV all day.”

With the latest report published on March 28, 2020, 14:05 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 327,920. While 9,326 of these cases lost their lives, 16,700 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 301,894 people continues.