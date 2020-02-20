The 61-year-old guitarist Nikki Sixx, best known for the bassist of the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, which formed in Los Angeles in 1981, has recently sent a setlist through his social media account and excited the fans.

Nikki Sixx posted the photo with no statement.

Tom Morello, the guitarist of the American rock band Rage Against The Machine, has commented on photo and said, “This is good.”

Also, his bandmate from Motley Crue, Vince Neil, has added the post on his Instagram stories.

Some of fans claimed that according to his FB post, the setlist posted by Nikki is the setlist for their reunion Stadium Tour, which will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 7.

A fan named Charlson Ximenes expressed his excitement and wrote on the comment: “I love Merry Go Round! Actually I love that album. It’s kind of raw and it brings me so many good memories.”

The 22-date Motley Crue and Def Leppard 2020 Stadium Tour with the special guests Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will conclude at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on September 5.