In a new appearance on Overdrive, Eric Peterson, the guitarist of the American thrash metal band Testament, has just talked about the Bay Area thrash scene and revealed the band that disappointed him.

When Eric was asked to name a Bay Are thrash act that should have been so much bigger than they were, the successful guitarist Eric Peterson replied:

“Yeah, Testament! [Laughs] Well, some of the bands kind of messed things up themselves. They had something really good in the beginning and then things changed. They just get steered in the wrong direction.

“There’s this one band that was called Lȧȧz Rockit – and for the record, they had the look, the live show, they had everything going for them.

“Metallica even came up to open for them at one stage. Now, I know that the band won’t take this in the wrong way, but they brought out an album and it was, like, ‘What the hell is going on with the cover?’

“And then you look on the back and they have, like, all this leather and fur, and everybody was just, like, ‘What the hell is this?’”

Eric touched the band’s dressing style, and also revealed his reaction when he listened to the album No Stranger to Danger. He said that he was a big fan of the band, but they sank after the album was released.

“They were just so badass. They used to wear leather jackets and jeans. I remember listening to the album and thinking to myself, ‘What happened? This isn’t how this band sounds.’

“They were gonna be huge. I was a really big fan of Lȧȧz Rockit and when that album came out it just sank. Honestly, it was kind of sad because I liked really liked that band a lot.

“Their first album, ‘City’s Gonna Burn’ is incredible and that’s the album that caught my attention. We all thought they were gonna be huge.”

The 55-aged legendary guitarist Eric Peterson rocking the stage with Testament since 1983.

