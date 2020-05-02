The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Slipknot guitarist Jim Root, which recently announced its fourth electric guitar collaboration with Fender for Jazzmaster V4, spoke to Guitar World and admitted that the guitar solos are stressful.

When the turn came into the explain, Jim Root stated that he was caught between the two options, and this made him crazy.

“I love to do them,” he said. “They’re a lot of fun and, of course, you want to showcase your skills. But if the song doesn’t need a guitar solo, why put one in there? I always find myself overthinking solos to the point where they don’t feel natural. I want to showcase my skills but I also want to play for the song. It makes me fucking crazy!”

He also added that it’s sort of his anti-metal punk-rock mentality.

“At the time, I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna go against this.’ It’s sort of my anti-metal punk-rock mentality.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jim Root stated that he finds Meteora really cool. He also added that he could do a Coronado to approach him to guitar playing a little differently.

