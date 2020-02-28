In a new appearance with Kaaos TV at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, on February 24th, Jay Weinberg, who became the drummer for the American heavy metal band Slipknot replacing drummer Joey Jordison in 2014, has shared his thoughts about on being named the best metal drummer in the world following a poll made by Music Radar on last November.

“It’s very flattering,” he said. “I’m honored to receive any kind of recognition like that. I’m grateful that people choose to spend time with our music and take notice of whatever contribution I’ve given to our music, the collective of Slipknot – that means a lot to me.

“Music is so subjective, and somebody’s favorite drummer is somebody else’s… With anything subjective like that, I’m very appreciative of it but, to me, what I’m most honored by is that people choose to interact with the music in some way and let it into their lives and come out to the shows.”

Jay expressed his thanks many times for this title, which attributed to him, and said that the work is going on. He also thanked the people interested in their music.

“That, to me, is the real concrete, you know, that’s what that means. I’m honored, I’m flattered, but the work continues every day. It’s not really something that I think about every day. I’m appreciative that people interact with our music. That’s pretty much the main point.”

Jay Weinberg is the youngest member of the heavy metal legends Slipknot. Also, he is the son of the world-known drummer Max Weinberg.

Slipknot to play at 2020 Rocklahoma festival, which will take place at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds on May 22 to 24, 2020, in Pryor, Oklahoma.