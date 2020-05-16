Gary Holt, who rocked the stage with Slayer along 8 years from 2011 to 2019, paid his tribute to the heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio, best known as the vocalist of the Black Sabbath, and remembered him on his 10th death anniversary.

The 56-year-old guitarist has just shared a rare photo of him and Ronnie James Dio, who died at the age of 67 due to stomach cancer, and sent his respects to him.

When he talks about Ronnie James Dio, Gary Holt described him as the most gracious man he ever met.

Gary Holt added the following letter to his recent social media post: “RIP Ronnie. Most gracious man in rock I have ever met. It was an honor to be chest punched by you in this picture. Thanks for letting my interrogate you about Ritchie Blackmore over lunch that day.”

Ronnie James Dio sent to his last journey on May 30, 2010, at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Cemetery by over 1,500 fans, family, friends, and fellow musicians.