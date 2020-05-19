With a recent post he shared on his social media accounts, the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich announced this week’s “Metallica Mondays” video series and stated that they were taking fans to 1983.

In the post he sent, Lars Ulrich gave new information about their special lockdown event “Metallica Mondays” and contacted fans with the rare photo taken by Kevin Hodapp at that time. He stated that they will be going back to their Chicago show, which held at The Metro on August 12, 1983.

Lars Ulrich included the following message: “Today we are going back…way back!! #MetallicaMondays coming at ya in full effect from the first time we visited Chicago in 1883… sorry 1983. On the road with our pals in Raven, touring across the U.S., 19 years old, full of piss and vinegar and ready for whatever was incoming. Enjoy!”

As a reaction to his post, many fans expressed he is one of the greatest drummers in music history.

During their 1983 show, Metallica played Seek and Destroy, The Four Horsemen, Hit The Lights, Jump in the Fire, Whiplash, Metal Militia, Phantom Lord, and many more great songs.

You can watch this week’s “Metallica Mondays” below.