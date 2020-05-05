The 54-year-old British/American musician Slash, best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just shared a new photo featuring Motley Crue icon Mick Mars and celebrated his 69th birthday with it.

Recently, through his official Instagram account, Slash sent his respects to Mick Mars and reminded him that he is with him on his special day. On his birthday photo, Mick Mars was rocking fans on stage as always.

Slash added his iconic smile at the end of his birthday message. He wrote the following words for Mick Mars: “Happy Birthday #MickMars ! iiii]; )’”

As a response to Slash‘s post, Guns N’ Roses and Slash fans have also celebrated Mick Mars‘ birthday.

Also, with a recent tweet he shared on his Twitter account, Mick Mars sent a special message and thanked people who celebrated his birthday.

You can find the Slash‘s post and Mick Mars‘ tweet below.