The world-known British rock band Queen singer Adam Lambert, who sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide, has updated his social media account with a surprise FaceTime event and revealed the details about it.

Those who want to gain entry, they need to donate $20 to GLAAD, the American non-governmental media monitoring organization founded by LGBT people in the media.

“Who wants to Facetime?”, Adam asked fans. “My Feel Something Foundation and GLAAD are working to fight for acceptance for the LGBTQ community, and we need your help! Each donation to GLAAD of $20 is an entry to win a FaceTime call from me at the #GLAADawards on March 19!”

Adam‘s first touch with Queen happened in 2004. Brian May and Roger Taylor have toured under the “Queen +” name with vocalists Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert.

Also, in a recent interview with Triple M, Adam Lambert has talked about Freddie Mercury and paid his tribute to him. He said: “I’m so lucky that I get to pay tribute to [Freddie] and celebrate him as an artist and as a person, as a writer, as a singer. And I think I relate to some of the stuff that he, obviously, has gone through; I can kind of draw some comparisons there. And I hope that in some way I can carry on his spirit.”

