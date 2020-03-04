The 71-year-old legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne, who adopted his nickname The Prince of Darkness during his Black Sabbath career, has recently shared a new photo through his official social media account and took his followers to the past.

In the photo he shared, Ozzy Osbourne was bald and his head was bleeding. In addition, he wearing black Ozzy Osbourne t-shirt and blue trousers. Also, his shoes color was red.

“Grinding through the week like,” Ozzy wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the photo he shared, Ozzy Osbourne was bald and his head was bleeding. In addition, he wearing a black Ozzy Osbourne t-shirt and blue trousers. Also, his shoe color was red.

“Siiiick outfit dad,” Jack wrote.

Ozzy Osbourne, who has been struggling with illnesses in the past years and has not been able to get rid of his diseases, showed us once again that nothing can stop him and why he deserves the nickname The Prince of Darkness. After his twelfth and latest solo album Ordinary Man, Ozzy recently announced that he working on a new album.