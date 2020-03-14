The world-class musician Nikki Sixx, best known as the bassist of the world-known heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just updated his official social media account and encouraged the people about the coronavirus threatening.

In the letter he shared, Nikki stated that people should help the people who need help, and the people should be more responsive and tolerant than before. He also touched that it is time to be patient and calm. You can read what he wrote below.

“Wouldn’t it be great to see people stop self promoting right now and turn towards friends & family instead? Reach out to people around you who might be scared or need help. Also, do we really need more fear mongering? The news is doing a great job at that. Already… Maybe find a way to dampen down the hysteria.”

Nikki Sixx was highly appreciated by fans and the people who saw it for his article and his sensitivity. In the comments of the post, the fans wrote that there should be no panic, and the people should keep themselves safe.

On November 18, Motley Crue and Def Leppard announced that they will be hitting the road for 2020 Stadium Tour with the special guests Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Due to the coronavirus threatening, Green Day, Alice Cooper, Sepultura, Sebastian Bach, Tool, and more have delayed or canceled concerts as a precaution. No information such as cancellation or postponement about the Stadium Tour, which scheduled to start at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on June 18, 2020, was shared on the Motley Crue and Def Leppard.