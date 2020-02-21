The world-known American heavy metal band Machine Head, which formed in 1991, has recently shared a special letter through their social media account and thanked the fans who came to their show, which took place at The Depot in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

“Salt Lake City,” they said. “It may have been hump day but we got through it together and brought the weekend a day closer in style. We wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else tonight than in your awesome venue rocking out with you all!”

“There was some serious energy in that room tonight, we had a rocking balcony, some crazy circle pit action that lasted the entire duration of ‘Nation on Fire’ and ‘Blood for Blood’ and even the most ‘reserved’ members of the audience were throwing their caps to the ground and head-banging with the best of the rest! BOOBIES also made a very welcome return to the end of night photo!”

They also said that they had a blast.

“The high altitude doesn’t always make it easy for us sea level dwellers but the energy you gave us was oxygen in our blood. We had a blast, Salt Lake, thank you!”

Also, a fan named Chris Crawford shared his thoughts on the comment of the photo and said, “I was up on the balcony stage left. Best band and best live band! I feel like Metallica is playing in a local bar when I see.”