Rock dance group Cherry Bombs founder Alicia Dove, also known as the wife of the Slipknot singer Corey Taylor, has just contacted fans with a new stage moment she played before quarantine and expressed how she miss being on stage again.

In the post shared by the successful dancer, Alicia Dove was rocking the crowd with the flames as before. She and her Cherry Bombs squad look gorgeous on stage as always.

When she sent the moment, Alicia warned people to stay home and stay safe. She hoped to hit the road as soon as possible again.

“We are supposed to be on tour right now,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “I hope everyone is safe and well during this time. We WILL hit the road as soon as we are able.”

Her stage appearance attracted huge interest from the fans who follow her. Most of them wrote as a comment to the photo that she is a great dancer.