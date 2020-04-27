One of the legendary heavy metal bands in the metal community, Slipknot, singer Corey Taylor‘s wife, Alicia Dove, best known as the founder of the rock dance group Cherry Bombs, has just updated her social media account with a new photo-shot and showed her fans that how she ready for the upcoming shows.

In the photo she shared, Alicia was screaming while wearing only a skin jacket. Alicia had given her message she wanted to give, although her hair covered her face and her face wasn’t completely visible. She was ready for the post-coronavirus.

In the caption of the photo, she sent dynamite for the fans and described the photo with the emoji she wrote.

The photo attracted great interest from the fans who saw her pose. In the comments of the photo, they wrote how beautiful and stunning she is.