The American heavy metal band Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s wife Brittany Furlan Lee, best known as the founder of the Worst Firsts podcast, has just shared a new post through her social media account and gave advice to her fans about those quarantine days.

In the photo she shared, there was a red t-shirt with three words writing on it. The words were the hydrate, meditate, and masturbate. The people were sitting in their homes and not going outside because of the coronavirus outbreak. Brittany sent a three-word advice note, thinking that people might be bored.

“This is literally all you need to do right now,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the comments to the photo, many fans laughed, and then stated that they agree with Brittany, and tagged people who could love it to the post.

With the latest report published on March 21, 2020, 23:47 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 24,218. While 302 of these cases lost their lives, 171 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 23,745 people continues.