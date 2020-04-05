Motley Crue Star Nikki Sixx’s Wife’s Bizarre GYM Photo Revealed – Nikki Sixx Reacts!

The American heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx‘s wife Courtney Sixx, also known as the Martha Stewart Weddings contributor, has just sent a new photo through her social media account and asked help from her husband Nikki Sixx.
In the photo she shared, Courtney Sixx was working out at the gym in their home. When she needed to change the gym equipment, Courtney asked her husband Nikki Sixx for help with this new equipment.
Courtney Sixx sent the photo with the following caption: “Am I doing this right @nikkisixxpixx ? I think I need your help… #tryingtoworkoutathome #obsessedwithmyankleweights #bustarhymes #dmx #luda”
Nikki Sixx, who saw her post, has commented on the photo and said he would help her. He said: “I can show you some trixx.”
In the comments of the photo, many fans appreciated Courtney Sixx for spending her time at GYM during these dangerous coronavirus times. They also appreciated that she keeping herself and her family in safe.
