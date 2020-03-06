The 39-year world-known heavy metal heroes Metallica drummer/co-founder Lars Ulrich‘s wife and one of the fashion models in America, Jessica Miller, has just updated her social media account with a mesmerizing photo and showed her extraordinary beauty.

In the photo, Jessica was in black. She was wearing black knee boots and a black leather jacket. Jessica’s face looked blurry in the photo taken instantly due to the sudden movement she made.

“Half baked,” Jessica wrote in the description of the photo she shared. She also added a red heart emoji at the end of her sentence.

In the comments of the photo, many fans talked about Jessica‘s beauty. They said she is epic and very beautiful.

Here’s the photo: