Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and His Wife Celebrates Their Special Day In A Bizarre Way

One of the successful drummers in the rock n roll community, Metallica star Lars Ulrich, and his wife the American fashion model Jessica Miller have just updated their social media accounts with the same photo and celebrated their special marriage day with it.

Lars and Jessica shared an impressive photoshopping that came up with perfect thought. In the photo, the left side of Jessica Miller‘s face was visible. However, not everything ended with this. Lars Ulrich‘s screaming face was added to Jessica’s face.

“5 years married to my other half… we’re just gettin started baby! I love you forever,” Jessica Miller wrote in the caption of the photo and added two heart emojis on it.

“Five years ago today we became one… Happy Anniversary Beautiful! Here’s to Five Hundred more,” Lars Ulrich wrote.

Also, he thanked who made the photo and said, “Thanx to our good friends Herring and Herring for this incredible image taken that day. Yes, this is the pic that inspired the package.”

10 hours ago
