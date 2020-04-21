The recording artist/actress Electra Mustaine, also known as the daughter of the heavy metal band Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, has just imitated a moment of the Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara and revealed an unheard truth about herself.

In the caption of the post, Electra stated that she wished that she was a Latin. She also praised the successful actress Sofia with her words. You can read what she wrote in the caption of the post below.

“Where all my latina girls at!!?? Ps… @sofiavergara is a spirit animal in and of herself. #TikTok (i’m not latina but i kinda wish i was hehe update: im french so… does that make me latin?)”

In the comments of the post, many fans expressed how beautiful she is. They also commented if she is Latin.

A fan Chor Villanueva wrote the followings words about her Latin situation: “If you have a French, Spanish, Italian or Romanian ancestor then you can call yourself latin haha.”

You can find the post below.