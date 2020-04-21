The American/Canadian singer Sophie Simmons, best known as the daughter of the rock band KISS bassist Gene Simmons, has just shared a new post on her official social media page and showed her stunning body in her mini dress.

In the black-white effect photo, Sophia was standing under the tree and posing while showing her left leg. She was smiling while looking at the camera.

“You feel like playing all the minor chords,” Sophie Simmons wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photo attracted great interest by the followers and fans who saw it. They expressed Sophie‘s beauty in the comments of the post.

While a fan KokoLover writes, “Legs for days,” many fans said gorgeous.

You can find the post below.