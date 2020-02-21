Kiss Broke Their Silence About Ex-Members’ Joins The Band For The Final Show

During an interview with Pollstar, Doc McGhee, the long-time manager of the American rock band KISS, which formed in New York City in January 1973, has recently talked about KISS‘ ongoing farewell tour and their final show, which will take place in New York City on July 17, 2021, and gave new details about ex-members’ joins to KISS on last show.
When the interviewer said, “How will it come to an end? There’s rumors KISS may bring on all the original members.” Doc replied and said they might bring out all the former members of the band.
“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be worthy of the end of the road. It will be worthy to the 45 years of KISS, the last month for sure.
“We want to celebrate everybody and we might bring out all the former members. We’d like to. Nobody says we hate this guy; we hate that guy; we want everybody who wants to come out.”
The 47-year band KISS‘ ongoing End of The Road Tour kicked off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on January 31, 2019, and conclude on July 17, 2021, in New York City.
Last November, manager Doc has said that they want to include everybody that played with Kiss to celebrate the 45 years of Kiss. He also added that they still looking at what they’re gonna do on the final show of KISS.
The world-known German rock band Scorpions has forced to cancel their Sydney show, which scheduled to take place at Qudos… Read More
On August 15, 2017, the world-known heavy metal legends Metallica guested on Carpool Karaoke, which was a recurring segment on… Read More
The 55-year-old filmmaker and heavy metal musician Rob Zombie, best known as a founding member of the American heavy metal… Read More
After the performance he made on January 8 at House of Blues in Las Vegas, many fans criticized David Lee… Read More
One of the famous rock bands in Germany, Scorpions, which was formed in 1965 in Hannover, has upset their fans… Read More
The American heavy metal band Black Label Society founder 53-year-old Zakk Wylde, best known as the lead guitarist for Ozzy… Read More
This website uses cookies.PRIVACY POLICY