Kiss Broke Their Silence About Ex-Members’ Joins The Band For The Final Show

Advertisement

During an interview with Pollstar, Doc McGhee, the long-time manager of the American rock band KISS, which formed in New York City in January 1973, has recently talked about KISS‘ ongoing farewell tour and their final show, which will take place in New York City on July 17, 2021, and gave new details about ex-members’ joins to KISS on last show.

When the interviewer said, “How will it come to an end? There’s rumors KISS may bring on all the original members.” Doc replied and said they might bring out all the former members of the band.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be worthy of the end of the road. It will be worthy to the 45 years of KISS, the last month for sure.

“We want to celebrate everybody and we might bring out all the former members. We’d like to. Nobody says we hate this guy; we hate that guy; we want everybody who wants to come out.”

The 47-year band KISS‘ ongoing End of The Road Tour kicked off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on January 31, 2019, and conclude on July 17, 2021, in New York City.

Last November, manager Doc has said that they want to include everybody that played with Kiss to celebrate the 45 years of Kiss. He also added that they still looking at what they’re gonna do on the final show of KISS.