John 5 Reveals His Thoughts About David Lee Roth’s Criticized Performance

In a new conversation with Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown, the current Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, who has nine solo albums on his solo career, has talked about the David Lee Roth‘s recent performance and shared his honest opinion about it.
When the interviewed asked, “David Lee Roth is touring with KISS, have you had the chance to see any of it?”, John 5 said he saw him on the internet and continued:
“I’m gonna be honest, I think he’s doing wonderful; his band is great, he sounds great, playing with KISS, what a great bill.
“I’m gonna go see it, March 4 in LA. I’ve been so busy I haven’t seen the KISS show yet, can you believe it?”
John William Lowery, best known by the stage name John 5, has played guitar with David Lee Roth between 1998 to 2012.
On January 8, the American rock band Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth has opened his 2020 Las Vegas residency with a special night. After the performance, the fans expressed that David Lee Roth’s performance was painful.
The world-known German rock band Scorpions has forced to cancel their Sydney show, which scheduled to take place at Qudos… Read More
On August 15, 2017, the world-known heavy metal legends Metallica guested on Carpool Karaoke, which was a recurring segment on… Read More
The 55-year-old filmmaker and heavy metal musician Rob Zombie, best known as a founding member of the American heavy metal… Read More
After the performance he made on January 8 at House of Blues in Las Vegas, many fans criticized David Lee… Read More
One of the famous rock bands in Germany, Scorpions, which was formed in 1965 in Hannover, has upset their fans… Read More
The American heavy metal band Black Label Society founder 53-year-old Zakk Wylde, best known as the lead guitarist for Ozzy… Read More
This website uses cookies.PRIVACY POLICY