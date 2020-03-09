The successful American recording artist Electra Mustaine, also known as the daughter of the American heavy metal band Megadeth founder/guitarist Dave Mustaine, has just shared a special letter for the International Women’s Day. With her letter, she garnered the appreciation of her followers and who saw the post.

The article was about female-male inequality. The article was about the men’s telling the women what to do, and limiting their lives. Like most women, Electra was uncomfortable with this issue and expressed it without fear. She received appreciation from the people for this move and the words she said.

“Don’t talk like that, don’t wear that, don’t sit like that, stomach in, chest out, blah, blah, blah… All things said to women each and every day. But, dare I say… f*** all of that,” she said. “Girls, do you know how many men tell me what I should do with my life in a day? Just read some of my comments. It’s easy for people to give their opinion… It’s harder to make your own choice.

“The most beautiful example of what it means to be a WOMAN has been shown to me by my mother,” she continued. “She raised me for a majority of my life while my dad was away for work. I am so grateful to have been taught by such a force and beautiful example!

“No matter what anyone tells you, be real. Be instinctual. Be exactly the way you feel. Speak your mind! Be expressive! Live your emotions! Your thoughts and your dreams ARE important. Command the rooms you enter, require respect, and love others in the best way you know how!

“Women bring life to the world!”

Her fans and followers expressed their appreciation in the comments of the photo. A fan named Fabian said, “I agree woman definitely deserve an appreciation day for doing so much in our species.”

Here’s the post: