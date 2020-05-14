The Pink Slips vocalist Grace McKagan, also known as the daughter of the Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, has just shared a new pose through her official social media account and showed her fascinating beauty to her fans.

In the photo she shared, Grace was wearing a cream-colored flower detailed bra. In addition to her bra, Grace was staring at the camera while lifting her head in the air and she looked insane as always.

While she mentions when she took the photo, the 22-year-old musician said she was 18.

Grace put the following words in the description of the photo: “I was 18 and obviously didn’t know how to do my eyeshadow.”

Her model sister Mae McKagan has also commented on the photo she shared and said, “Screamin.”