Recently, the rock dance group Cherry Bombs founder/director Alicia Dove, also known as the heavy metal band Slipknot singer Corey Taylor‘s wife, has just sent a new photo including her husband Corey Taylor and revealed one of the special moments of them.

In the photo shared through Instagram stories, Alicia Dove and Corey Taylor were kissing. As we can see from the background of the photo, the couple was in a concert area.

Alicia Dove put some emojis inside to pose for the describe their love.

Also, Corey Taylor has recently announced through his social media accounts that he auctioning off his 13 personal guitars to raising funds to benefit Direct Relief’s COVID-19 efforts. The auction will continue until May 7th at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

