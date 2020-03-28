The world-known heavy metal band Slipknot legend Corey Taylor‘s wife, Alicia Dove, also known as the director/founder of the rock dance group the Cherry Bombs, has just updated her social media account with fascinating photo and expressed how she loves the black.

As we saw in the photo, Alicia was completely in black. She was wearing something that looked like a fur coat in black, and there was nothing except bra under it.

The caption of the photo as follows: “Head on over to FOXBLOOD to see some of my favorite things to wear. In black. All black. Nothing but black. None more black. Blackest of the black. And in case you were wondering, black is the new black.”

In the comment of the photo, many fans expressed that they fascinated by the beauty of Alicia Dove and made comments about it.

Cherry Bombs has recently announced that they forced to postpone their spring tour due to coronavirus threat.

You can see the photo below.