The world-class heavy metal band Slipknot singer Corey Taylor‘s wife, Alicia Dove, best known as the director/founder of the rock dance group Cherry Bombs, has just shared a new post through her social media account and sent special words to American country rap group Moonshine Bandits.

In the post she shared, Alicia sent a part of the video clip of “Rebel Red Hot,” which was released on November 26, 2018. The video was starting with Alicia Dove‘s walking, and the camera was filming her on her back. She was looking hot as always.

Alicia Dove sent the post to thanking Moonshine Bandits for including her on their video clip: “Big love to @moonshine_bandits for having @lizzyrich and I in their video, ‘Rebel Red Hot.’”

She continued: “@cherrybombsofficial originally came up through the motorcycle rally circuit, and I will never forget that. Moonshine Bandits were a band that happened to be playing Sturgis at the same time as us, and after that we kept running into each other at various rallies across the country. Very grateful for this opportunity; thank you my friends. Lots of love to you and the bikers who supported us in the beginning when no one else would.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed how great a song it was. They also wrote that Alicia was burning as always.

Rebel Red Hot is taken from the band’s eighth studio album “Gold Rush,” which was released on October 5, 2018.

