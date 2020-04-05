The American heavy metal legends Slipknot singer Corey Taylor‘s wife, Alicia Dove, also known as the director/founder of the rock dance group the Cherry Bombs, has just shared new photos through her social media account and showed to her fans that how she miss the shows.

In the collage she shared, Alicia was in the stage with her squad Cherry Bombs and rocking the crowd as always. In the first photo, Alicia was firing with her mouth. In the second, Alicia and her squad were performing the choreography that they made. The choreography was including the fire of course.

“Love like fire,” Alicia Dove wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photos attracted great interest by the fans who saw the photos. They expressed how their choreography good was, and that how they miss their stage performance.

Here’s the photo shared by Alicia Dove: