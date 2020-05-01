The sexy rock n’ roll dance group Cherry Bombs founder/director Alicia Dove, also known as the wife of the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Slipknot star Corey Taylor, has just celebrated the “International Dance Day” with a stage video she shared through her social media accounts.

In the video she shared, Alice Dove and her dance squad were rocking the stage as always. They were dancing on stage and looked hot as always.

“Happy #InternationalDanceDay,” she wrote in the social media statement.

When we look at the comments, many fans have shared their thoughts on her performance and wrote that she looked hot on stage. Also, some fans have asked Alicia to teach them how to dance.

You can watch the video she shared below.