The legendary heavy metal band Slipknot singer Corey Taylor‘s wife, Alicia Dove, best known as the director/founder of the rock dance group Cherry Bombs, has just updated her social media account with a new photo shot and showed how she loves the black.

In the photo, Alicia Dove was holding her red hair and posing with black skin jacket. While she wears a skin jacket, she wasn’t wear anything under her jacket except her black bra.

Alicia sent the photo with no caption except black heart emoji.

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed how stunning Alicia Dove is. They also supported her poses and sent to her their love. They also mentioned how Corey Taylor lucky is.

While a fan named Valingovue says, “God damn. @coreytaylor is a lucky man,” a follower named Ashlee Stanton said, “Ugh, what a beautiful queen.”

You can see the post below.