Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Sends A Special Letter For Motley Crue Star Tommy Lee

The world-known Canadian singer Sebastian Bach, best known as a vocalist of the American heavy metal band Skid Row, has just shared a new post through his official social media account and sent a special words for the American heavy metal band Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

In the photo taken at the cancer fund benefit night of Ronnie James Dio, Tommy Lee, his lovely wife Brittany Furlan Lee, Sebastian Bach, and his sweet wife Suzanne Le Bach was drinking something together. Sebastian also said that he congratulated Tommy Lee on his band Motley Crue‘s upcoming Stadium Tour.

“They say that the best musicians on the planet are always the nicest guys and I can’t think of a better example of that in Rock than my friend Mr. Tommy Lee.

“I’ve known Tommy for well over 30 years and every single time I’ve hung out with him has just been nothing but laughter and fun and good times. Even in Russia back in 1989 when things got crazy I have always looked up to Tommy which you can read about in the book, hey we were drinking Jack it was a different time!

“This photo was taken back when human beings were able to interact together. Seems like a million years ago, but this was only a couple of weeks ago at the Ronnie James @diocancerfund cancer fund benefit. Me and my lovely wife Suzanne Le Bach were lucky enough to have dinner with Tommy and his lovely wife Brittany Furlan Lee. It was great to hang out and congratulate him on his upcoming Stadium Tour!

“Hopefully rock concerts will exist again by then! Thanks to the Dio Cancer Fund for a fun night! F*** cancer and F*** this stupid virus while you’re at it!”

Also, in the comments of the photo, with a reply to a follower, Sebastian Bach revealed that Tommy was completely sober at the dinner. When the follower asked, “When we going to drink some JD together?”, Sebastian replied:

“I have not had Jack Daniel’s in well over 10 years because the smell of it makes me want to vomit now. I only drink red wine occasionally Tommy was completely sober at this dinner.”