Rob Zombie Remembers The Historical Day

Advertisement

The world-known filmmaker/heavy metal musician Rob Zombie has just updated his social media account with a historical post and remembered the releasing day of his 2003 American horror film named House of 1000 Corpses.

In the special letter he shared, Rob Zombie said the film shot 20 years ago but it was released three years after its recording. Rob Zombie, who added his words that it was a crazy journey for the movie, which made about $17 million in the box office.

Rob Zombie described those days with the following words: “17 years ago today HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES was finally released! The film was actually shot 20 years ago but sat on a shelf collecting dust waiting to be reborn. It was a long, long crazy journey to get it on the big screen but it was worth it! People always quote lines from the film to me. What’s your favorite line?”

In the comments of the photo, many fans talked about how the successful film House of 1000 Corpses was. Also, as the response of Rob Zombie‘s question, some fans shared their favorite line of the movie in the comments.

You can find the post Rob shared and the comments below.