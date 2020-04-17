The American actress Rita Lowery, also known as the wife of the heavy metal musician Rob Zombie guitarist John 5‘s wife, has just updated her social media account with a new post and showed her stunning body while joking about the internet life.

In the 14-second video she shared, Rita was lying on her decorative sunbed, and she was sunbathing. Meanwhile, while she was posing on the sunbed, the gardener passed by her behind, and the video was broken.

“Expectation vs reality,” Rita wrote in the description of the post.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s wife Brittany Furlan Lee has also appeared in the comments of the photo and shared her thoughts about her body.

“Yessssssss godddesssss,” Brittany wrote.