Ozzy Osbourne Reveals A Rare-Known Fact About Tony Iommi

During a conversation with Broken Record Podcast, The Prince of Darkness, best known as the Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, has recalled his early days with the heavy metal band Black Sabbath and revealed rare-known facts about his bandmate Tony Iommi.
When the interviewer asked, “Did Tony ever play with Jethro Tull?”, Ozzy Osbourne replied:
“I think he did a couple of TV things, The Rolling Stones’ Rock & Roll Circus,” he said. “He did a couple of things, and he came back and said, ‘If we get our stuff together, I think we can do it.’
“I was, like, ‘Fucking hell, he left Jethro Tull to came back to us!’ And that was a big job, but he hates being told what to do, he’ll fucking punch you on the nose.
“I’m all saying, ‘Do it!’ They were telling him to wear hats… We’d get in the van, we had nothing to lose. It was exciting.”
The legendary guitarist Tony Iommi has played guitar with the British rock band, Jethro Tull, in 1968. After his leaving from Jethro Tull, Tony Iommi come together with Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler and formed the Black Sabbath.
In a new conversation with Rat Salat Review, Anette Olzon, best known as the former lead vocalist of Finnish symphonic… Read More
In a new appearance with Horns Up Rocks, the successful musician Phil Anselmo, the lead vocalist of the American heavy… Read More
In a new appearance on the radio interview, the 76-year-old artist Nick Mason, best known as the drummer of the… Read More
The successful American recording artist Electra Mustaine, also known as the daughter of the American heavy metal band Megadeth founder/guitarist… Read More
The English singer Ozzy Osbourne, who rose with the heavy metal legends Black Sabbath during his 1970s career, has just… Read More
The 36-year-old successful musician Lzzy Hale, best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the American hard rock… Read More
This website uses cookies.PRIVACY POLICY