Ozzy Osbourne Reveals A Rare-Known Fact About Tony Iommi

During a conversation with Broken Record Podcast, The Prince of Darkness, best known as the Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, has recalled his early days with the heavy metal band Black Sabbath and revealed rare-known facts about his bandmate Tony Iommi.

When the interviewer asked, “Did Tony ever play with Jethro Tull?”, Ozzy Osbourne replied:

“I think he did a couple of TV things, The Rolling Stones’ Rock & Roll Circus,” he said. “He did a couple of things, and he came back and said, ‘If we get our stuff together, I think we can do it.’

“I was, like, ‘Fucking hell, he left Jethro Tull to came back to us!’ And that was a big job, but he hates being told what to do, he’ll fucking punch you on the nose.

“I’m all saying, ‘Do it!’ They were telling him to wear hats… We’d get in the van, we had nothing to lose. It was exciting.”

The legendary guitarist Tony Iommi has played guitar with the British rock band, Jethro Tull, in 1968. After his leaving from Jethro Tull, Tony Iommi come together with Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler and formed the Black Sabbath.

