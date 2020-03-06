Once Human’s Lauren Hart Reveals Which Band Shaped Her Into A Metalhead

Lauren Hart, the vocalist of the American heavy metal band Once Human, which formed in 2014 in Los Angeles, has just updated her social media account after a long time and revealed that the Swedish progressive metal band Opeth has shaped her into a metalhead.
In the photo she shared, Lauren was showing her shining Opeth necklace to her fans and praised them for their success. Also, Lauren‘s eyes were looking amazing, as always.
“What a beautiful show Opeth put on last night, she said. “Opeth is one of the bands that shaped me into a forever metalhead. Who are yours?
“Thank you Magnus B for being a mate and for the hospitality! Logen Mader, Damien Rainaud and I had the best time! Great seeing friends and making new ones.”
Also, in the comments of the photo, she replied to a fan who thanked her for sent the show’s little clips.
“Ah man, it just kept eyeing better,” she said. “I didn’t film that much at all because I wanted to take it all in, but I’m glad u liked the little clips!”
