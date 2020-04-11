The world-class heavy metal band Motley Crue singer Vince Neil‘s girlfriend, Rain Hannah, has just updated her social media account with special moments she lived with her husband Vince Neil and showed her respect to the person who sent the gift.

In the post she shared, there was a horse and 6 arrows separated from the horse. Also, five photos of Rain Hannah and Vince Neil were placed at the end of these arrows. They were smiling all of the photos, and they look great.

Rain Hannah described these special moments with the following letter: “Huge Thank you to my bestie’s @brian.foxkrawczyk & Steven Fox for this very thoughtful gift from @hometonest. During these times of social distancing it’s these gestures that go a long way.

“This gift brought back so many wonderful memories I’ve shared with @thevinceneil traveling all around the world! Since meeting Vince, I’ve lived out of a suitcase and now that I get to stay at home with him (our 6th week of self quarantine) makes me appreciate every memory.

“I know it won’t be long before we will be on the road again. I’m so excited that @brian.foxkrawczyk will be traveling with us; as we work on ways Vince can get to know his fans on a deeper level! Stay tuned for more details. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the Fox’s and @hometonest for this gift I will cherish always. love you!”

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed how great a gift it was. They also said they are looking forward to seeing Vince Neil and Motley Crue in their countries.

You can find the post she shared below.