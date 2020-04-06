The world-known heavy metal band Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, best known as the founder of the Worst Firsts podcast, has just sent a new TikTok video through her social media account and rocked with her headbang.

In the first seconds of the 10-sec video, Brittany was pretending to be crying. While she was crying, there was writing a sentence in the video and it was saying “me in the quarantine days.” After this moment, when a sound was heard that “nope,” Brittany started to shake her head.

Brittany sent the video with no caption.

The photo attracted great interest by the fans. Also, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx‘s wife Courtney Sixx has commented on the photo and shared her thoughts about Brittany.

“I freaking love you,” she wrote.

Here’s the video shared by Brittany: