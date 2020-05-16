The world-famous artist Tommy Lee, best known for his effort with the heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just unveiled the rare moment he lived with his actress wife Brittany Furlan Lee and showed what she did to him for the TikTok video.

In the 15-sec video shared by Tommy Lee, he was sitting in the car with his wife. Meanwhile, Brittany picked up her bag from the back seat and hit Tommy Lee while she taking it. After her hit, Tommy Lee yelled, “WTF.” Brittany said she was looking for something, and it wasn’t there, she added he had to be calm. Brittany said it was for TikTok, and after that Tommy Lee concluded, “Fuck TikTok!”

Tommy Lee included the following caption to describe the moment: “She tells me we’re gonna make a funny TikTok video… wtf.”

The short funny video attracted great interest from the Brittany Furlan Lee, Motley Crue, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 and people who follow Tommy Lee. They expressed as a comment to the post that it was great.

Tommy Lee has recently said in the interview he attended that “everything’s still a go” for the band’s upcoming Stadium Tour.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have just released a new official update about their upcoming Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off in Jacksonville on June 18, and revealed that they’ve been hard at work preparing for it.